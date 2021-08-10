Nangana visits Vocational Training Institute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Zakaat Committee Chairman Malik Ahmed Nawaz Nangana Tuesday visited Vocational Training Institute Bahawalpur (Boys Campus) and inspected different sections of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the vocational training institutes had been imparting technical education making youth enable to earn their livelihood.

He further said such institutes had been helping in resolving unemployment issue.

District Zakaat Officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal and Manager of Vocational Training Center Muhammad Farasat Hassan were also present on the occasion.