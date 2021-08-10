UrduPoint.com

Nangana Visits Vocational Training Institute

Umer Jamshaid 54 seconds ago Tue 10th August 2021 | 05:00 PM

Nangana visits Vocational Training Institute

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2021 ) :District Zakaat Committee Chairman Malik Ahmed Nawaz Nangana Tuesday visited Vocational Training Institute Bahawalpur (Boys Campus) and inspected different sections of the institute.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the vocational training institutes had been imparting technical education making youth enable to earn their livelihood.

He further said such institutes had been helping in resolving unemployment issue.

District Zakaat Officer Muhammad Asif Iqbal and Manager of Vocational Training Center Muhammad Farasat Hassan were also present on the occasion.

Related Topics

Education Bahawalpur

Recent Stories

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

Sharjah CP chairs SEC&#039;s meeting

52 seconds ago
 Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

Wizz Air Abu Dhabi adds new GCC route to Bahrain

16 minutes ago
 Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Di ..

Mohamed Al Sharhan appointed as Deputy Managing Director of World Government Sum ..

16 minutes ago
 Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asyl ..

Netherlands to Keep Deporting Rejected Afghan Asylum Seekers - Reports

4 minutes ago
 Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Exp ..

Gastritis cases on rise in twin cities: Health Expert

4 minutes ago
 PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

PESCO notifies power shutdown schedule for Mardan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.