Nani Gang Busted, 3 Members Arrested

Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2024 | 10:24 PM

Nani gang busted, 3 members arrested

Taxila Police on Monday apprehended three members of the "Nani gang," who were involved in theft, street robberies, in addition to recovering plundered property from their hands

WAH CANTT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2024) Taxila Police on Monday apprehended three members of the "Nani gang," who were involved in theft, street robberies, in addition to recovering plundered property from their hands.

A police party from the Taxila Police station raided the gang hideaway after receiving a tip, according to a police spokesman.

They detained the three members of the group, Yosaf, Qasim, and ringleader Husnain alias Nani.

According to the spokesman, they also had cash, stolen cell phones, and weapons that were used in a number of crimes retrieved from their possession.

