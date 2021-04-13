Nankan Sahib, Sheikhupura, Kasur no longer under LDA jurisdiction

Keeping in view the long-standing demands of the elected representatives and the public, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, through an ordinance, has amended jurisdiction of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) over districts Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Apr, 2021 ) :Keeping in view the long-standing demands of the elected representatives and the public, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, through an ordinance, has amended jurisdiction of the Lahore Development Authority (LDA) over districts Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

Under the amendment in the LDA Act 1975 through an ordinance on Tuesday, Sheikhupura, Kasur and Nankana Sahib will no longer be part of the LDA which means it will have no control on housing schemes in the three districts.

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) government, in the year 2013, had extended jurisdiction of the LDA to the Lahore division which granted it control over Nankana Sahib, Sheikhupura and Kasur.

The then amendment in LDA Act 1975 provided LDA control of the housing societies in these three districts while the building control remained with the TMAs.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar, in his message, said people, ministers and members of the assembly of the three districts were constantly demanding for freedom from the LDA's control, adding that the PTI government is making decisions according to the aspirations of the people.