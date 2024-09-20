Nankana District Administration Pledges Timely Justice To Citizens
Muhammad Irfan Published September 20, 2024 | 10:20 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao on Friday reaffirmed the district administration's commitment to providing timely justice, citing it as their top priority.
In an open court session, Rao and officials from various government departments listened to citizen complaints and issued on the spot resolutions.
On this occasion, Rao emphasized that this people-friendly approach aligns with Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif's vision.
Citizens can seek immediate relief at government offices between 10 am and 11:30 am, with Rao's office always open to address public concerns, negligence in resolving citizen issues will not be tolerated, he added.
APP/kdh/378
