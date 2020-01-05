UrduPoint.com
Nankana Incident 'condemnable', Against My 'vision', Says PM Imran

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 03:12 PM

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 05th January, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan on Sunday condemned the Nankana incident and said it was different from the state-sponsored oppression of minorities in India.On Friday, dozens of demonstrators had protested over alleged unjust treatment of police in a case involving the marriage of a young couple, which was portrayed as a communal issue by the Indian media.The prime minister, in a series of tweets, said that the Nankana incident was "against his vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary".

"The ongoing attacks across India on Muslims and other minorities is this: the former is against my vision and will find zero tolerance and protection from the government including police and judiciary," PM Imran tweeted.He added, "In contrast to Narendra Modi's RSS vision supports minorities oppression and the targeted attacks against Muslims are part of this agenda.

RSS goons conducting public lynchings, Muslims being violated by mobs are all not only supported by Modi govt but Indian police leads anti-Muslim attacks."

