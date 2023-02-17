Nankana lynching case: ATC grants interim bail to two accused till Feb 24

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Friday granted pre-arrest interim bail to two main accused, involved in lynching of a man, accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, till February 24.

The court ordered the accused to furnish surety bonds of Rs 100,000 each for availing the relief of interim bail, besides asking them to join the investigation.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan heard the bail applications of Nasr Iqbal Attari and Muhammad Aleem Attari, who also appeared before the court during the proceedings.

Earlier, the petitioner's counsel argued before the court that his clients had been nominated in the case and they were accused of making an announcement for calling the mob. He submitted that allegations levelled against his clients were baseless.

He submitted that his clients wanted to join the investigation, but it was feared that the police might arrest them. He pleaded with the court to grant the benefit of bail to his clients.

At this, the court granted pre-arrest interim bail to the accused till February 24, and directed them to furnish surety bonds for the purpose. The court also sought a report from the police concerned till the next date of hearing.

A few days ago, a charged mob stormed a police station in Nankana Sahib district and lynched an under-custody accused of blasphemy charge, who was identified as Waris.

The police had so far arrested almost 34 accused in connection with the case investigation, and they had been sent to jail for the identification parade.