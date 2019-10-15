(@ChaudhryMAli88)

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2019 ) : Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rashid Ahmad said on Tuesday that Nankana railway station was being upgraded to international standard at a cost Rs 70 million

Addressing a press conference, he said the work on the project would be completed within three months and he himself would monitor the work. He added that it was his wish that PM Imran Khan would inaugurate the upgradation of Nankana railway station.

Improvement is coming in railways owing to keen interest by PM Imran Khan, he said and added that railways department was being converted as per the need of modern age.

He said that command and control system, and tracker system had already been introduced in the department.

The minister said that Pakistan give respect to Sikh community and the opening of Kartarpur corridor was an example towards this. He said, Islamabad was committed to open Kartarpur border despite India's stubborn attitude.

He said, PM Imran Khan would inaugurate the Kartarpur corridor.

To facilitate Sikh yatrees to participate in birthday ceremony of Baba Guru Nanak, he said that special trains would be run from Karachi to Lahore and other stations to facilitate the yatrees to reach their sacred places.