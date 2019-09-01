UrduPoint.com
Nankana Railway Station To Be Named After Baba Guru Nanak: Sh Rashid

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 08:10 PM

Nankana Railway Station to be named after Baba Guru Nanak: Sh Rashid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :Railways Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed said on Sunday that on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the Nankana Sahib railway station would be renamed as Baba Guru Nanak Railway Station.

He was talking to the media after inspecting the under-construction railway station building at Nankana Sahib. He said Baba Guru Nanak gave a message of friendship, love, tolerance and brotherhood.

The minister said that the entire nation was united over Kashmir issue and standing with Pak armed forces. He said, "Dialogue is possible if India takes a step towards resolving the Kashmir issue as per the United Nations resolutions.

" The Railways minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would inaugurate new Nankana railway station building by mid of November, adding that he had directed the contractor to complete work of railway station building by the end of October.

He said that a road was also being constructed from Nankana Sahib railway station to Gurdwara Janam Asthan, which would be completed before 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

The minister said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had raised the Kashmir issue all-over the world in an unprecedented way. He said, "India considers Muslims as second grade citizens and same situation was in Assam and other states of India," he added.

