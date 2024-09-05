Open Menu

Nankana Sahib Authorities Gear Up To Evict Illegal Occupants And Demolish Unauthorized Constructions

Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 PM

Nankana Sahib authorities gear up to evict illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Department of Awqaf has launched a comprehensive operation to remove illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions on state land in Nankana Sahib. In this regard, Secretary Awqaf Ghulam Farid on Thursday held a meeting with

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao, where concerned officers briefed the Awqaf Secretary on the operation's preparations.

On this occasion, Secretary Awqaf Ghulam Farid stated exclusively to APP that relevant institutions are finalizing preparations for the operation against illegal constructions on state land.

The operation is expected to commence within days, with all relevant departments and government agencies fully prepared, he further added.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao also announced that the first phase will target Warburton Road and Nankana Bai, focusing on removing illegal constructions. He warned that individuals disrupting the operation will face severe consequences, and no exceptions will be made.

APP/kdh/378

Related Topics

Road Nankana Sahib All Government

Recent Stories

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announce ..

Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced

6 hours ago
 PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa remov ..

PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate

6 hours ago
 PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies

6 hours ago
 Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head disc ..

Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..

7 hours ago
 Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Progr ..

Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program

8 hours ago
 DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations ..

DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month

8 hours ago

Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..

8 hours ago
 Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire ..

Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation

9 hours ago
 Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwa ..

Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port

9 hours ago
 Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan f ..

Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval

10 hours ago
 DG ISPR to address press conference today

DG ISPR to address press conference today

10 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan