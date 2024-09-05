- Home
- Pakistan
- Nankana Sahib authorities gear up to evict illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions
Nankana Sahib Authorities Gear Up To Evict Illegal Occupants And Demolish Unauthorized Constructions
Faizan Hashmi Published September 05, 2024 | 10:40 PM
NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Department of Awqaf has launched a comprehensive operation to remove illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions on state land in Nankana Sahib. In this regard, Secretary Awqaf Ghulam Farid on Thursday held a meeting with
Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao, where concerned officers briefed the Awqaf Secretary on the operation's preparations.
On this occasion, Secretary Awqaf Ghulam Farid stated exclusively to APP that relevant institutions are finalizing preparations for the operation against illegal constructions on state land.
The operation is expected to commence within days, with all relevant departments and government agencies fully prepared, he further added.
Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao also announced that the first phase will target Warburton Road and Nankana Bai, focusing on removing illegal constructions. He warned that individuals disrupting the operation will face severe consequences, and no exceptions will be made.
APP/kdh/378
Recent Stories
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
DG ISPR says 90 militants eliminated in operations last month
Photos, videos of former cricketer Mushtaq Ahmed’s daughter’s marriage go vi ..
Former PTI leader Tahir Javed, others face US wire fraud investigation
Govt to divert 50% of public sector imports to Gwadar Port
Pakistan formally asks private bank for $1b loan for IMF program approval
DG ISPR to address press conference today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 September 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
IESCO notifies power shutdown programme4 minutes ago
-
Mushaal calls for global action on Kashmir4 minutes ago
-
PTI culprit behind 9 May attacks: Bilal4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Police enhances investigation skills with online lecture from Cambridge expert4 minutes ago
-
PTI not to get relief on May 9 turmoil: Musadiq14 minutes ago
-
Ulema unite for peace, justice in country14 minutes ago
-
Food point owner held after two siblings died of food poisoning14 minutes ago
-
Chinese Ambassador visits APNS office14 minutes ago
-
ECP establishes PMCR for bye-elections NA 17114 minutes ago
-
Daycare Centre set up at NTDC Islamabad office14 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Karachi directs DCs to provide support NGOs for prevention of HIV, AIDS14 minutes ago
-
Google decides to increase its investment, support Government's initiative of youth's skills trainin ..24 minutes ago