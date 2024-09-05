Nankana Sahib authorities gear up to evict illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions

NANKANA SAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2024) The Department of Awqaf has launched a comprehensive operation to remove illegal occupants and demolish unauthorized constructions on state land in Nankana Sahib. In this regard, Secretary Awqaf Ghulam Farid on Thursday held a meeting with

Deputy Commissioner Nankana Sahib Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao, where concerned officers briefed the Awqaf Secretary on the operation's preparations.

On this occasion, Secretary Awqaf Ghulam Farid stated exclusively to APP that relevant institutions are finalizing preparations for the operation against illegal constructions on state land.

The operation is expected to commence within days, with all relevant departments and government agencies fully prepared, he further added.

Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Taslim Akhtar Rao also announced that the first phase will target Warburton Road and Nankana Bai, focusing on removing illegal constructions. He warned that individuals disrupting the operation will face severe consequences, and no exceptions will be made.

