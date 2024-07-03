Nankana Sahib Hosts "Dawat Aman"conference, Promoting Interfaith Harmony,peace
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 03, 2024 | 11:41 PM
NANKANASAHIB, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2024) District administration and police of Nankana Sahib on Wednesday organized a Dawat Aman conference at the district council hall, in line with Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif's instructions.
Deputy Commissioner Chaudhry Muhammad Arshad and District Police Officer Saeed Aziz chaired the conference, which brought together members of the District Peace Committee, Ulemas from all schools of thought, Majlis procession organizers, and representatives of Anjuman Tajran.
The conference aimed to ensure peaceful gatherings and processions during Muharram, with participants pledging to promote interfaith harmony and brotherhood. Deputy Commissioner Arshad emphasized the importance of maintaining peace and harmony, making it the top priority of the district administration.
