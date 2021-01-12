Nankana Sahib incident : ATC convicts three accused

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2021 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Tuesday convicted three accused involved in Nankana Sahib incident of last year.

The court handed down two-year imprisonment to main accused, Imran Chishti, besides awarding fine amounting to Rs 10,000.

The court also awarded six-month imprisonment to co-accused Muhammad Salman and Muhammad Ahmad.

However, the court acquitted five other accused due to lack of evidence against them.

The prosecution presented witnesses and evidence against the convicts during the trial proceedings.

ATC Judge, Ejaz Ahmad Buttar conducted the case proceedings and handed down imprisonment when the chargeslaid down in FIR, registered by Nankana Sahib police, were proven in the court.

The police had registered a case under sections 290/295 A, 341, 506, 148, 149 of the PPC and 7-ATA when a scuffle broke out between two groups of Muslims in city Nankana Sahib almost a year ago at a tea stall where some customers and the tea stall owner had an altercation.