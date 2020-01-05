Nankana Sahib incident presented distortedly: Ijaz Shah

NANKANA SAHIB, Jan. 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Minister for Interior Brig (Retd) Ijaz Ahmed Shah Sunday said that Nankana Sahib was the best example of inter-faith harmony but Nankana Sahib incident was presented distortedly by international media.

He expressed these views in a media talk here, while Provincial Housing and Urban Development Minister Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed, Punjab Parliamentary Secretary Mahindar Pal Singh and other Sikh leaders accompanied him.

The Interior minister also termed the Nankana incident as enemies' conspiracy to dent integrity and brotherhood of the country. However, he said, Prime Minister Imran Khan's and our sympathies were with Sikh community. He added that a case had also been registered into the unfortunate incident, assuring that accused persons would be dealt in accordance with the law.

He said he came here on the directive of Prime Minister Imran Khan to clarify the unfortunate local incident.

He said that Nankana district hosted more minorities than any other district of Pakistan. He was of the view that those going against the religious tolerance were biggest enemies of the country, asserting that print and electronic media as well as social media would expose the truth and facts of the incident.

He expressed the resolve that he was serving the nation including the people belonging to minority communities.

The said that Prime Minister Imran Khan and PTI government took such measures for the minority communities, which had never been taken in the past.

"Today, Guru Gobind's birthday is celebrated, and me and Mian Mehmood-ur-Rasheed are lucky to participate in this event," he said.

On this occasion, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed said that they came here to express solidarity with Sikh community and assured them that such incident would not happen again. He added that a patty local issue was exaggerated and falsified by Indian media and anti-Pakistan forces, which was highly condemnable. However, situation in India was also exposed to the entire world, and tyrannies against the Muslims and minorities of India were being condemned by the international community and contrary to this, Pakistan is ensuring exemplary rights to its minority communities including Sikh, which was evident from the Kartarpur Corridor projects and many other initiatives of PTI government for the minorities.

He assured that those found involved in the incident would be dealt as per law of the land.

It worth mentioning here that two days ago, two Muslim groups scuffled with each other, and local police rushed to the spot and arrested the quarreling persons of both the groups. However, one of the groups staged a protest demonstration in front of Gurdwara Jamam Asthan and also blocked the Railway road for four hours for release of their arrested fellows. Taking advantage of the situation, Indian media and anti-Pakistan forces attempted to paint this incident as a communal issue.