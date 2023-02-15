UrduPoint.com

Nankana Sahib Lynching: ATC Sends 28 Suspects To Jail For Identification Parade

Muhammad Irfan Published February 15, 2023 | 09:18 PM

Nankana Sahib lynching: ATC sends 28 suspects to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 28 suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Wednesday sent 28 suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced suspects, Shahbaz Ali, Abdul Latif, Irfan, Muhammad Arshad, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Usman and others amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted an application and stated that the suspects were involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy. He informed that during the preliminary investigation, police had made arrests of another 28 people.

He pleaded with the court to grant permission for the identification parade of the suspects.

At this, the court granted permission for identification parade and sent the suspects to jail on 14-day judicial remand for the purpose.

It is pertinent to mention here that the court had already sent six suspects to jail for identification parade in connection with the case.

A few days ago, a charged mob stormed a police station in Nankana Sahib District and lynched an under custody accused of blasphemy charge who was identified as Waris.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Blasphemy Man Nankana Sahib Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloon ..

Ukrainian Military Accuses Russia of Using Balloons to Exhaust, Distract Air Def ..

9 minutes ago
 First international conference on women entreprene ..

First international conference on women entrepreneurship kicks off at Sindh Univ ..

9 minutes ago
 Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: ..

Punjab Cultural Day to be celebrated on March 14: Caretaker Provincial Minister ..

9 minutes ago
 US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative o ..

US Should Seek Non-Western Diplomatic Initiative on Ukraine - EX-NSC Russia Dire ..

10 minutes ago
 PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Org ..

PML-N Mianwali leadership calls on PML-N Chief Organiser Maryam Nawaz Sharif

7 minutes ago
 Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir ..

Career Counseling seminar held at Shaheed Benazir Bhutto University

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.