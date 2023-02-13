Nankana Sahib lynching: ATC sends 6 suspects to jail for identification parade

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent six suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced suspects, Waqas, Rizwan Haider, Sajid Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Anis and Dilawar Hussain, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted an application and stated that the suspects were involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy.

He informed that during the preliminary investigation, police had made arrests of six people. He pleaded with the court to grant permission for the identification parade of the suspects.

At this, the court granted permission for identification parade and sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for the purpose.

Two days ago, a mob stormed into a police station in Nankana Sahib District and lynchedan under custody accused of blasphemy charge who was identified as Waris.