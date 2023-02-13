UrduPoint.com

Nankana Sahib Lynching: ATC Sends 6 Suspects To Jail For Identification Parade

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 13, 2023 | 07:50 PM

Nankana Sahib lynching: ATC sends 6 suspects to jail for identification parade

An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent six suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for identification parade

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2023 ) :An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday sent six suspects, involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy in Nankana Sahib, to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for identification parade.

ATC Judge Abher Gul Khan conducted the proceedings, wherein the police produced suspects, Waqas, Rizwan Haider, Sajid Ali, Bilal Ahmad, Muhammad Anis and Dilawar Hussain, amid strict security.

The investigation officer submitted an application and stated that the suspects were involved in the lynching of a man accused of blasphemy.

He informed that during the preliminary investigation, police had made arrests of six people. He pleaded with the court to grant permission for the identification parade of the suspects.

At this, the court granted permission for identification parade and sent the suspects to jail on a 14-day judicial remand for the purpose.

Two days ago, a mob stormed into a police station in Nankana Sahib District and lynchedan under custody accused of blasphemy charge who was identified as Waris.

Related Topics

Police Police Station Jail Blasphemy Man Nankana Sahib Anti Terrorism Court Court

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop H ..

Dubai Municipality, PMI sign MoU with to develop HR capabilities in project mana ..

12 minutes ago
 Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to we ..

Dubai perceives Urban Plan 2040 as a pathway to wellbeing: Mattar Al Tayer at WG ..

12 minutes ago
 US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Time ..

US Balloons Breached China's Airspace Over 10 Times Since Jan 1, 2022 - Beijing

11 minutes ago
 US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in ..

US AFRICOM Chief Visits Senegal, Algeria, Ghana in 2nd Trip to Africa This Year

11 minutes ago
 AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mil ..

AAC Havelian inspects record, quality of flour mills

7 minutes ago
 Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief ..

Pb govt adheres to ECP guidelines: Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.