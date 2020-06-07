Nanofiber mask produced by MUET have 99 pc bacterial filtration efficiency: Testing laboratory

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2020 ) :The Lahore based TTI Testing Laboratories has declared in its report that a nanofiber mask produced by a professor of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, Jamshoro, has 99 percent bacterial filtration efficiency (BFE).

According to the report issued on Saturday, the mask contained four layers including a layer of nanofiber.

Talking to APP here on Sunday, Professor Dr Zeeshan Khatri, focal person center for excellence in nanotechnology and materials who developed the mask, said the coronavirus could not pass through the mask.

According to him, only those bacteria or viruses which were sized less than 100 nanometers could pass through the nanofiber membrane.

However, the coronavirus measured between 150 to 200 nanometers and could not pass through the mask, he added.

He apprised that the mask's commercial production was started over 2 months ago at a unit in Hala Naka area in Hyderabad.

So far tens of thousands of masks had been sold, he added.

He told that they were currently selling the mask, which was a substitute of N95 mask, at the retail price of Rs150 per piece.