NAP, A Well-thought-out Plan With Direct Impact On Economy: SAPM

Muhammad Irfan Published April 14, 2025 | 07:40 PM

NAP, a well-thought-out plan with direct impact on economy: SAPM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2025) Special Assistant to Prime Minister (SAPM) on Industries and Production Haroon Akhtar Khan on Monday said the National Action Plan (NAP) had been a well-thought-out strategy, in line with the national interests and expressed the optimism that it will have a direct impact on the economy.

Talking to APP about the National Action Plan, he said that Pakistan would soon be able to eliminate terrorism from its soil, on pattern of multiple operations in the past.

He said: "Our economy is on the road to recovery' and added it economy had now improved substantially.

The SAPM Haroon said the nation would also witness further swift improvement in days ahead.

He said, 'I will say with confidence that it (NAP) is a very thought out plan.'

He further said that certain enemy elements would not definitely succeed in their tactics against the country.

