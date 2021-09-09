UrduPoint.com

NAP Apex Body: Cell To Be Formed For Correct, Timely Info On National Security Issues

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 09th September 2021 | 09:41 PM

NAP Apex body: Cell to be formed for correct, timely info on national security issues

The Apex Committee of National Action Plan Thursday decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :The Apex Committee of National Action Plan Thursday decided to set up a National Crisis Information Management Cell to ensure timely, correct and smooth flow of information about internal security issues.

Prime Minister Imran Khan chaired the meeting which also decided that the ministries of interior and information would be the lead bodies of the cell.

The meeting was attended by Federal ministers for foreign affairs, defence, finance, interior, information, Chief of Army Staff, DG ISI, National Security Advisor, provincial chief ministers including Gilgit-Baltistan, Azad Jammu and Kashmir PM, federal secretaries, chief secretaries, IGs and other senior civil and military officials.

The meeting reviewed progress made so far on various components of the National Action Plan. It also took into account the latest developments especially situation in neighbouring Afghanistan and its possible implications for the country.

The committee reviewed short-term, medium and long-term targets of the revised National Action Plan and deliberated upon role and responsibilities of all stakeholders including federation, provinces and law enforcement agencies.

It was decided that tangible key performance indicators would be set for each target with delineated timelines.

The meeting decided to fast track implementation of various measures to meet emergent security challenges including cyber security, espionage, judicial and civil reforms.

The measures including the capacity building of law enforcement agencies, counter violent extremism and other issues having direct bearing on national security were also decided.

The meeting also reviewed various steps that have been put in place to ensure fool-proof security of the foreigners especially Chinese nationals working on CPEC and non-CPEC projects in the country.

The Apex Committee also reviewed internal situation especially some recent incidents involving law and order. It was resolved that all measures would be taken to ensure internal security and miscreants would be dealt with full force of the law.

The prime minister stated that the nation had paid a huge price in fighting the menace of terrorism.

He paid glowing tributes to the armed forces, police, intelligence agencies and other law enforcement agencies for their invaluable contributions and sacrifices towards ensuring internal security.

The prime minister emphasized upon the need for enhanced coordination and effective measures to achieve various short, medium and long-term target set under the revised National Action Plan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Afghanistan Prime Minister Army Police Law And Order China CPEC Progress Lead Price Azad Jammu And Kashmir Inter Services Intelligenc National University All

Recent Stories

Sammarinese Foreign Minister to Meet Murashko in M ..

Sammarinese Foreign Minister to Meet Murashko in Moscow Next Week - Spokesperson

2 minutes ago
 IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From ..

IAEA's Next Visit to Japan on Water Discharge From Fukushima Daiichi May Occur B ..

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, sta ..

Pakistan, Qatar to continue working for peace, stability in Afghanistan: Qureshi ..

6 minutes ago
 US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran te ..

US Navy sets up Gulf drone task force amid Iran tensions

6 minutes ago
 Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax ..

Yellen Holds Virtual G7 Meet, Supports Global Tax Revamp Efforts - US Treasury

7 minutes ago
 UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Musha ..

UAE condemns Houthi attempt to target Khamis Mushait with bomb-laden drones

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.