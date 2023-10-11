NAP essential for national value

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2023) Caretaker Chief Minister of Balochistan, Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki, said on Tuesday that the agenda of the National Action Plan (NAP) was essential for national importance. He expressed these views during the opening remarks at the 14th APEX Committee meeting in Quetta.

The CM said that the provincial government would strictly follow the decisions taken in the Apex Committee meeting today, saying that in order to implement the National Action Plan in Balochistan, there was integrated coordination between all the security agencies.

He said that the caretaker government was taking serious steps to establish peace, law, and order in the province, and the implementation of the national action plan was being ensured in the province. Mir Ali Mardan Khan Domki assured that full cooperation would be given to the Federal government for the implementation of the NAP.