NAP maintains religious tolerance among human being

National Action Plan (NAP) was playing role to maintain the religious tolerance among human being, said an official of the Human Rights Ministry on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2020 ) :National Action Plan (NAP) was playing role to maintain the religious tolerance among human being, said an official of the Human Rights Ministry on Monday.

Talking to APP, he said that the aim of the NAP was to create awareness and to develop human rights principals, protection mechanism and domestic governance.

He also informed that the project would be end of 2020 with the total cost ofRs 55 million.

He further added that the national action plan was also contributing to improve democracy and leadership in all over the country.