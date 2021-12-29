NAP on Business & HR to facilitate, guide business enterprises

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Dec, 2021 ) :National Action Plan (NAP) on Business and Human Rights would facilitate and guide business enterprises in ensuring compliance with and supporting the effective implementation of the NAP priority areas.

The State of Pakistan expects business enterprises to evaluate their compliance with all applicable domestic laws relevant to the respect for human rights in business activity, and provision of corrective or remedial action in response to potential, ongoing, or past human rights violations resulting directly from their activity or through their business relationships across their value chains.

According to report NAP on Business and Human Rights ensure the elimination of child labour, forced or bonded labour and all forms of modern slavery from their business operations and supply chains, the report added.

This can be done by complying with the Anti-Workplace Harassment Act through the establishment and operationalisation of Inquiry Committees for investigating claims of harassment within the workplace.