NAP, RPCC to maintain law and order through coordinated efforts

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Monday said that Regional Police Coordination Committees (RPCC) will help to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, maintain law and order, prevent terrorism, extremism, drug supply and smuggling.

Presiding over a meeting of RPCC to review the progress of the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), he said that enhanced cooperation among institutions and people would yield fruitful results in sustaining law and order and preserving a culture of coherence.

The meeting aimed to promote effective coordination and security cooperation at the regional level, evaluate the performance of all police units at the regional level, provide operational guidance to various police departments, and bring uniformity in policing standards across the province.

The RPCC will ensure coordinated efforts for improvement in the areas of special and general policing.

A comprehensive proposal about the prevailing law and order situation, limitations in institutional coordination, and better security arrangements was also discussed.

City Poilce Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Regional Officer Counter Terrorism Department Naseebullah Khan, Regional Officer Special Branch Zunira Azfar, Regional Officer Punjab Highway Patrol Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP Safe City Abdul Wahab, Regional Officer SPU Col (Retd) Shahid, SSP RIB Atta-ur-Rehman, Regional Officer Crime Control Department Benish Fatima, Battalion Commander Punjab Constabulary Rawat Hafiz Atta-ur-Rehman, SSP Internal Accountability Branch Ghulam Mustafa, SP Legal Abdul Farooq, SP VVIP Security Special Branch Rawalpindi Asif Masood, Regional Officer Right Management Police Madam Shahida and other relevant officers attended the meeting, while DP Awatock Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, DPO Chakwal Lt.

(retd) Ahmed Mohiuddin, DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sandhu, DPO Murree Asif Amin Awan and CTO Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi participated through video link.

IT has been decided that institutions like Police departments (Operations, Investigation, Special Branch, CTD), district administration, prosecution department, and community representatives would be included as observers in the committees and would be responsible for holding regular monthly meetings.

At the same imperative meetings could also be called in emergencies.

The RPCC will monitor the implementation of extremism, hate speech, monitoring of madrassas, and other security issues in light of the NAP.

In addition, specific sub-committees may also be formed, which will include intelligence, counter-terrorism, drug and smuggling control, community policing, and other important topics.

Regular monitoring of the performance of regional committees, digital documentation, and a reporting system to higher authorities (IGP, Home Department) was also finalised.