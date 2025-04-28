Open Menu

NAP, RPCC To Maintain Law And Order Through Coordinated Efforts

Faizan Hashmi Published April 28, 2025 | 09:41 PM

NAP, RPCC to maintain law and order through coordinated efforts

Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Monday said that Regional Police Coordination Committees (RPCC) will help to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, maintain law and order, prevent terrorism, extremism, drug supply and smuggling

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Regional Police Officer Babar Sarfaraz Alpa on Monday said that Regional Police Coordination Committees (RPCC) will help to ensure the safety of people’s lives and property, maintain law and order, prevent terrorism, extremism, drug supply and smuggling.

Presiding over a meeting of RPCC to review the progress of the implementation of the National Action Plan (NAP), he said that enhanced cooperation among institutions and people would yield fruitful results in sustaining law and order and preserving a culture of coherence.

The meeting aimed to promote effective coordination and security cooperation at the regional level, evaluate the performance of all police units at the regional level, provide operational guidance to various police departments, and bring uniformity in policing standards across the province.

The RPCC will ensure coordinated efforts for improvement in the areas of special and general policing.

A comprehensive proposal about the prevailing law and order situation, limitations in institutional coordination, and better security arrangements was also discussed.

City Poilce Officer Syed Khalid Mahmood Hamdani, Regional Officer Counter Terrorism Department Naseebullah Khan, Regional Officer Special Branch Zunira Azfar, Regional Officer Punjab Highway Patrol Muhammad Bin Ashraf, SSP Safe City Abdul Wahab, Regional Officer SPU Col (Retd) Shahid, SSP RIB Atta-ur-Rehman, Regional Officer Crime Control Department Benish Fatima, Battalion Commander Punjab Constabulary Rawat Hafiz Atta-ur-Rehman, SSP Internal Accountability Branch Ghulam Mustafa, SP Legal Abdul Farooq, SP VVIP Security Special Branch Rawalpindi Asif Masood, Regional Officer Right Management Police Madam Shahida and other relevant officers attended the meeting, while DP Awatock Sardar Ghiyas Gul Khan, DPO Chakwal Lt.

(retd) Ahmed Mohiuddin, DPO Jhelum Tariq Aziz Sandhu, DPO Murree Asif Amin Awan and CTO Murree Mughees Ahmed Hashmi participated through video link.

IT has been decided that institutions like Police departments (Operations, Investigation, Special Branch, CTD), district administration, prosecution department, and community representatives would be included as observers in the committees and would be responsible for holding regular monthly meetings.

At the same imperative meetings could also be called in emergencies.

The RPCC will monitor the implementation of extremism, hate speech, monitoring of madrassas, and other security issues in light of the NAP.

In addition, specific sub-committees may also be formed, which will include intelligence, counter-terrorism, drug and smuggling control, community policing, and other important topics.

Regular monitoring of the performance of regional committees, digital documentation, and a reporting system to higher authorities (IGP, Home Department) was also finalised.

Recent Stories

Senators condemn India's malicious campaign agains ..

Senators condemn India's malicious campaign against Pakistan over Pahalgam incid ..

2 minutes ago
 CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison

CNS sentences drug peddler to 9 years in prison

4 minutes ago
 Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

Canada votes for new government to take on Trump

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Depu ..

Pakistan to safeguard its due share of water: Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign ..

16 minutes ago
 TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT route ..

TransPeshawar extends service hours on 3 BRT routes

16 minutes ago
 Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

Zul Qadah moon sighted: Maulana Azad

16 minutes ago
Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tari ..

Nation united against India's aggression: Dr. Tariq Fazal Chaudhry

16 minutes ago
 SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DS ..

SSP chairs meeting to review performance of all DSPs,SHOs

17 minutes ago
 APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empo ..

APWUC calls for enhanced financial support to empower women’s education

4 minutes ago
 GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic ..

GCC Think Tank Forum on “Strengthening Strategic Partnership: From Historical ..

4 minutes ago
 Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail

Drug trafficker awarded nine-year jail

4 minutes ago
 Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President ..

Ex-service men stand with Armed Forces: President PESS

18 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan