NAP To Help Pakistan Become Part Of Global Economy: FCCI President

Muhammad Irfan 22 seconds ago Thu 16th December 2021 | 09:19 PM

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) President Atif Munir Sheikh said on Thursday that launching of National Action Plan (NAP) on business and human rights would help the country to become a well-integrated part of the global economy by following the different protocols, agreements and conventions ratified by Pakistan

Addressing a ceremony organised by the Ministry of Human Rights, in collaboration with United Development Programme (UNDP) at FCCI, he said, "We are bound to protect fundamental rights of workers, children and women in addition to transgenders". He said that adherence to the action plan would not only ensure smooth, steady and balanced development of the country but also help Pakistan to create more space for its exportable surplus in the global markets.

Atif Munir Sheikh said, "The business community is fully cognizant of its responsibilities towards human rights and will cooperate for any legislation to secure the fundamental rights of workers." He said that policies framed in mutual consultation of all stakeholders would not only streamline the implementation process but also help to achieve the desired objectives without any delay.

Atif welcomed the constitution of the Inter-Ministerial Committee and said that it would coordinate between the ministries concerned and stakeholders which would facilitate them in policy-making.

He also underlined the importance of labor unions and said the FCCI would collaborate with them in safeguarding the fundamental rights of workers. Acknowledging the importance of workers, he said that their role was imperative to continue to roll-on the wheel of industrial sector of the country.

He said: "Industries are also the main source of creating new jobs for the unemployed youth".

The president said: "We are already enjoying the best working relations between the employees and employers as the export sector is strictly following the ILO laws".

He also mentioned his meeting with host Federal Minister Madam Shireen Mazari and assuredher full cooperation to make the action plan a success.

