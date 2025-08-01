NAPA Board Inducts Three New Directors
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 01, 2025 | 06:58 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2025) The board of Directors Nation academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) inducted three new members as the Board held its regular quarterly meeting.
The meeting was chaired by the Board Chairman Syed Jawaid Iqbal, and was attended by Senator (retd) Javed Jabbar, Mahtab Akbar Rashdi, Tariq Kirmani Roshan Khursheed Barocha, Fawzia Masood Naqvi, Ali Habib, Moneeza Hashmi, COO NAPA Sameeta Ahmed, and CFO Wasif Khurso.
Board member Zafar Masud joined the meeting online from Lahore.
Moneeza Hashmi, Zafar Masud, and Ali Habib are among the three new Directors.
The Board also offered fateha for the late tabla player Ustad Bashir Khan who was a NAPA faculty at the time of his demise.
The Board praised Ustad Bashir Khan’s services in the field of music and said his passing away has left an unmatched legacy.
