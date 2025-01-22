NAPA Hosted Farewell Dinner In Honor Of Outgoing CEO
Faizan Hashmi Published January 22, 2025 | 09:59 PM
The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) hosted a farewell dinner in honor of its outgoing CEO, Junaid Zuberi, on Tuesday at the residence of its Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) hosted a farewell dinner in honor of its outgoing CEO, Junaid Zuberi, on Tuesday at the residence of its Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal.
According to press release, the event celebrated Zuberi’s invaluable contributions during his tenure and marked the end of an era for NAPA as he prepares to return to his family in Canada.
In an informal conversation, Syed Jawaid Iqbal expressed both sadness and gratitude. “Junaid Zuberi’s departure is a significant moment for NAPA. His tenure of nearly three and a half years came at a crucial time during a critical transition. His background as an MBA, coupled with his profound understanding of literature, music, and theater both local and international was exactly what NAPA needed,” he said.
The farewell dinner was graced by cultural luminaries, prominent figures from various fields, and members of Karachi’s elite.
Notable attendees included playwright and satirist Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah, former Sindh Chief Secretary Aslam Sanjarani, musicologists Ayla Raza, S.M. Shahid, and Sharif Awan, corporate leaders Dr. Amjad Waheed and Iffat Zehra Mankani, NAPA board members Tariq Kirmani, Senator (r) Javed Jabbar, Anwar Rammal, Fawzia Naqvi, and Satish Anand, SZABIST President Shahnaz Wazir Ali, media mogul Asad Qureshi, Canada Pakistan business Council President Samir Dossal, incoming NAPA CEO Sameeta Ahmed, socialite Shireen Maqsood Hamidi, tv and film actress Zeba Bakhtiar, leading classical dancers Sheema Kermani and Nighat Chaudhry, and actor and NAPA alum Paras Masroor, among many others.
As a token of appreciation, Junaid Zuberi was presented with the NAPA memento, symbolizing the deep respect and gratitude the academy holds for his contributions.
Recent Stories
NATO calls for enhanced cooperation with EU
Hamdan bin Mohammed meets with Chairman of Supervisory Board of Leica Camera AG
RAK Ruler briefed on security plans, programmes of MoI in emirate
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Muhammad Aurangzeb meets Malaysian PM, ..
Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 24
Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill
Sharjah Public Libraries celebrates centenary
Oraseya Capital tops list of investors in UAE, MENA region for 2024
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Non formal education model to help elevating enrollment ratio: Hemnani3 minutes ago
-
ATC to indict PTI leaders, others on Feb 4 in PML-N office torch case3 minutes ago
-
FDA demolishes three illegal colonies3 minutes ago
-
Bilawal convenes party CEC meeting on January 243 minutes ago
-
Senate body on IT discusses Data Protection Bill3 minutes ago
-
E&T dept recovers Rs11.2m from token tax defaulters12 minutes ago
-
Minister Salman says advanced cardiac care to be provided at doorsteps12 minutes ago
-
Pakistan Navy clinches champions title of 32nd National Shooting Championship3 minutes ago
-
SC seeks ERRA report regarding earthquake rehabilitation projects3 minutes ago
-
DG PHA visits Gorakhpur Nursery3 minutes ago
-
Nawaz Sharif Institute of Cancer Treatment & Research to offer world-class facilities: Health Minist ..3 minutes ago
-
Court indicts 33 protesters, seeks evidence2 minutes ago