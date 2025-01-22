Open Menu

NAPA Hosted Farewell Dinner In Honor Of Outgoing CEO

Published January 22, 2025

The National Academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) hosted a farewell dinner in honor of its outgoing CEO, Junaid Zuberi, on Tuesday at the residence of its Chairman, Syed Jawaid Iqbal

According to press release, the event celebrated Zuberi’s invaluable contributions during his tenure and marked the end of an era for NAPA as he prepares to return to his family in Canada.

In an informal conversation, Syed Jawaid Iqbal expressed both sadness and gratitude. “Junaid Zuberi’s departure is a significant moment for NAPA. His tenure of nearly three and a half years came at a crucial time during a critical transition. His background as an MBA, coupled with his profound understanding of literature, music, and theater both local and international was exactly what NAPA needed,” he said.

The farewell dinner was graced by cultural luminaries, prominent figures from various fields, and members of Karachi’s elite.

Notable attendees included playwright and satirist Anwar Maqsood, President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Ahmed Shah, former Sindh Chief Secretary Aslam Sanjarani, musicologists Ayla Raza, S.M. Shahid, and Sharif Awan, corporate leaders Dr. Amjad Waheed and Iffat Zehra Mankani, NAPA board members Tariq Kirmani, Senator (r) Javed Jabbar, Anwar Rammal, Fawzia Naqvi, and Satish Anand, SZABIST President Shahnaz Wazir Ali, media mogul Asad Qureshi, Canada Pakistan business Council President Samir Dossal, incoming NAPA CEO Sameeta Ahmed, socialite Shireen Maqsood Hamidi, tv and film actress Zeba Bakhtiar, leading classical dancers Sheema Kermani and Nighat Chaudhry, and actor and NAPA alum Paras Masroor, among many others.

As a token of appreciation, Junaid Zuberi was presented with the NAPA memento, symbolizing the deep respect and gratitude the academy holds for his contributions.

