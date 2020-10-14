NAPA' students to be awarded scholarships: Fed Education Minister

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Oct, 2020 ) :Minister for Federal Education, Professional Training, National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mahmood Wednesday said that scholarships would be awarded to the students of National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA).

He was chairing a meeting of the board of Directors of the NAPA here at the NAPA Office here while NAPA President prominent writer and actor Zia Mohi-ud-din was also present on the occasion.

On the occasion, the minister said that 10 to 15 free scholarships would be provided to the deserving students who cannot afford their fee. The government will provide fund to NAPA for scholarships, he added.

Shafaqat Mehmood said the NAPA should also start classes under the Government's Skills Development Program and every possible support will be provided in this regard.

Speaking about NAPA's music teaching program, the Federal education Minister called for the need to produce experts of playing the traditional musical instruments like "Saarangi and Sitar".

The minister said the federal government was extending support to over 50,000 youths under the Skill Development Program.

He said that NAPA should also start a consultancy service for providing guidelines to the students, who intends to learn music of acting.

National Heritage and Culture Secretary Nosheen Javed Amjad, NAPA Board of Directors Chairman Tariq Kirmani, Director Programs and Administration Arshad Mahmood and others were also present.