NAPA's Open House Brings Students' Performances To The Fore

Faizan Hashmi Published December 19, 2022 | 03:50 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Dec, 2022 ) :The National academy of Performing Arts (NAPA) on Monday organized an open house event to bring forth a string of performances by its students and alumni in Karachi.

The event featured live music, dramatic readings, a play and dance performances here at late Sunday night. The celebrated music maestro and senior faculty at NAPA, Ustad Salamat Hussain, mesmerized the audience with some of his most famous pieces on the flute.

Another anticipated performance was that of Ahsan Bari, a NAPA alum who is the Music Director of an internationally acclaimed ensemble act, Sounds of Kolachi.

The Fusion Girl Band covered the popular song, Bella Ciao using various instruments like the cello and guitar. The live music performances were followed by a Sufi dance performance that left the audiences enthralled. First Year Theater Arts students presented a satirical play titled, "Shohron Ka Madrisa".

The event was attended by a number of people including Chairman NAPA board of Directors, Syed Jawaid Iqbal and other Board Members including Senator (Retd) Javed Jabbar, Tariq Kirmani, Anwar Rammal, Shahrukh Hassan and Fawzia Naqvi.

