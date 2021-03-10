UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

NAPHDA, LDA Ink MoU For Low Cost Housing Units

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 10th March 2021 | 12:00 AM

NAPHDA, LDA ink MoU for low cost housing units

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Mar, 2021 ):An Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed between Naya Pakistan Housing and Development Authority (NAPHDA) and Lahore Development Authority (LDA) here on Tuesday.

The accord was aimed at providing general framework and Standard Operating Procedure SOPs for construction of 4000 low cost housing units (apartments) of 650 Sq.

feet (2 bed rooms) at LDA City Housing Scheme of the LDA Lahore District under the project of "LDA City Naya Pakistan Apartments, Phase-1." said a press release.

The MoU was a step forward towards the implementation of vision of the Prime Minister Imran Khan for the provision of low cost houses to the eligible population at affordable terms.

