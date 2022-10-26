UrduPoint.com

Naqash Terms October 27 As Darkest Day In History

Muhammad Irfan Published October 26, 2022 | 01:10 PM

Naqash terms October 27 as darkest day in history

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2022 ) :All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) senior leader and general secretary United Political Forum (UPF), Muhammad Yousuf Naqash said on Wednesday that October 27, 1947 was the darkest day in the history of Kashmir.

In a statement received here, he said, it was on this day when Indian forces landed on Kashmiris' soil and forcibly occupied it against the will of the people and in sheer violation of the partition plan.

Ever since, he said, Kashmiris have been struggling against the occupation and have rendered unprecedented sacrifices.

He said India has miserably failed to crush the freedom struggle during the last 75 years as is evident from the presence of the excessive number of forces (over 900,000) in IIOJK. He said, the killings of innocents, forced disappearances, ban on freedom of expression and detention of Hurriyat leaders and activists could not deter Kashmiris from pursuing their goal of freedom.

Naqash appealed to the people to make the APHC strike call on October 27 successful and asked them to conduct a blackout at night to send a clear message to India and the world that Kashmiris were determined to keep on their journey for freedom, come what may.

He urged the international community to break the silence and support the UN-mandated right to self-determination for Kashmiris.

Meanwhile, Naqash termed the death of religious scholar and senior Hurriyat leader Maulana Abbas Ansari as an irreparable loss. He said the deceased was a righteous and courageous leader and was also a supporter of inter-Muslim unity, for which his services were unforgettable.

Meanwhile, Syed Mushtaq Hussain, a member of APHC Azad Kashmir chapter, appealed to Kashmiris to support fully the strike call by APHC Chairman Musrat Alam, Asia Andrabi, Shabbir Ahmad Shah and other leaders.

He said, through this strike, Kashmiris should once again make it loud and clear that they would continue their struggle until the goal of freedom is not achieved.

He termed the death of senior Hurriyat leader Maulana Abbas Ansari as an irreparable national loss and resolved that the mission of martyr would be carried forward.

