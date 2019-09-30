Naqib Ullah murder case: Rao Anwar prays court to grant him exemption because of facing life threat

(@imziishan)

KARACHI (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 30th September, 2019) Former SSP Rao Anwar, major accused in Naqib Ullah Mehsood murder case has said he is facing life threat therefore, he should be given exemption from appearance in the court.Rao Anwar plea seeking exemption from attendance came up for hearing before Sindh High Court (SHC) in Naqib Ullah Mehsood murder case Monday.

Rao Anwar took the plea that he is facing life threat, therefore, he should be given exemption from appearing before the court.Rao Anwar was taken to Karachi.The court remarked the other cases pertaining Rao Anwar are pending hearing and all the petitions will be heard together.The court while directing all the parties concerned to ensure their presence on next hearing adjourned the hearing of the case till January 13.