Naqvi, Abbasi vow joint crackdown on Railways encroachments

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday visited the Pakistan Railways

Headquarters and attended a high-level meeting chaired by Railways Minister

Hanif Abbasi.

The meeting reviewed security arrangements for railway lines and trains across

the country, with a special focus on Balochistan. The participants of the meeting

were briefed by the PR officials on the measures being taken to enhance security.

It was decided to launch a joint crackdown against encroachments on railway lands.

The National Constabulary, along with the Railways Police, would participate in the

anti-encroachment drive, while the Frontier Corps (FC) would also extend full cooperation

to the Railways Police.

The meeting further decided to operate a passenger train between Islamabad and Rawalpindi.

Speaking on the occasion, Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi said that every possible

step would be taken to ensure foolproof security of railway tracks and trains, adding

that Railways Police would be fully supported. “The safety of passengers is our top

priority,” he stressed.

The minister also praised the measures taken under Hanif Abbasi’s leadership

to improve the performance of Pakistan Railways.

Railways Minister Hanif Abbasi expressed gratitude to the interior minister for

extending support of the Federal Reserve Police in eliminating encroachments.

Pakistan Railways CEO Aamir Ali Baloch, IG Railways Police Rai Tahir, and other

senior officials also attended the meeting.