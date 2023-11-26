Naqvi advocates digital transformation for PTV

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi underscores the need for media digitization in a rapidly evolving landscape.

Addressing an event organized by Pakistan Television Corporation on its 59th anniversary, Naqvi highlighted the imperative for ptv to transition to social media platforms to remain competitive.

Recognizing global media's swift progress, he emphasized the necessity for state media to keep pace. Naqvi expressed optimism for PTV's significant progress in the coming years, emphasizing the crucial role of dedicated staff. He extended heartfelt prayers for PTV and its workforce.