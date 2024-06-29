Naqvi Alerts Islamabad Administration On Dengue Threat
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 29, 2024 | 02:20 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2024) Interior Minister, Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday directed the Islamabad administration to stay alert regarding the threat of dengue fever in the wake of monsoon season rains.
The minister has directed the Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA)/ Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, to ensure the implementation of all SOPs to prevent the spread of dengue fever.
The minister directed that immediate drainage of water from low-lying must be ensured. He instructed that the dengue prevention plan should be implemented in letter and spirit and any negligence in this regard would not be tolerated.
He also directed that hospitals and laboratories in the city be contacted to collect data on dengue cases and to ensure coordination for a unified response.
Chairman CDA, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, briefed the Minister on the measures being taken to prevent the spread of dengue and apprised that a working group is being established to prevent the spread of dengue in the border areas of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. He said that the Islamabad and Rawalpindi administrations will work as one team to carry out dengue prevention measures during the current season.
So far, 9 cases of dengue fever have been reported in Islamabad.
Recent Stories
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 June 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 June 2024
ICC T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa to face India in final match tomorrow
Adele's partner Rich Paul plans major career moves for her
Xi addresses conference marking 70th anniversary of Five Principles of Peaceful ..
Uproar in Punjab Assembly leads to budget approval delay
Hassanabdal Police nab car thief and recover stolen vehicle
Naqvi expected to attend T20 World Cup 2024 final tomorrow
2 accused arrested in different cases
MPA Ali Haider Gillani led delegation calls on Governor
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Meeting reviews development schemes of Kohat22 minutes ago
-
There is absolutely no room for extremism in Pakistan. Khawaja Rameez Hasan24 minutes ago
-
Maharaja Ranjit Singh's death anniversary celebration concludes42 minutes ago
-
DIKhan residents demand action on crime surge42 minutes ago
-
Amin elected Chairman of NA Standing Committee for IT1 hour ago
-
Babar congratulated for becoming chairman of standing committee1 hour ago
-
Man killed by unknown killers1 hour ago
-
Seraiki Poet Abid injured in road mishap1 hour ago
-
Malala renews call for Gaza easefire1 hour ago
-
Mehbooba Mufti slams use of archaic draconian law against IIOJK people2 hours ago
-
Light rain forecast for Multan2 hours ago
-
Kashmiri delegation seeks early release of Kashmiri prisoners2 hours ago