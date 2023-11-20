Open Menu

Naqvi Approves Package For Families Of Martyred Employees Of All Depts

Sumaira FH Published November 20, 2023 | 06:40 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi, in principle, granted approval for a relief package equivalent to that provided to police martyrs to be extended to the families of officers or employees who sacrificed their lives while serving any government department.

The CM emphasized extending a comparable aid package to injured government employees. Directing the formation of a committee led by the Additional Chief Secretary, Mohsin Naqvi tasked it with reviewing cases and formulating final recommendations.

The 13th meeting of the Cabinet Standing Committee on Finance and Development, chaired by the chief minister, addressed the financial assistance case for the family of Excise Inspector Muhammad Rafi, martyred in the line of duty, and the injured Inspector Sanaullah Bhatti.

Prompted by the incident, the CM ordered an immediate review, approving an aid package equivalent to the police martyrs package for the family of the late Inspector Muhammad Rafi and the injured Excise Inspector Sanaullah Bhatti. Notably, Inspector Rafi lost his life, and Inspector Bhatti sustained severe injuries and disabilities due to gunfire by drug dealers in Rahim Yar Khan.

Provincial Ministers SM Tanveer, Amir Mir, and Mansoor Qadir, along with Chief Secretary, Inspector General of Police, Senior Member board of Revenue, Chairman Planning and Development Board, and secretaries of relevant departments attended the meeting.

