Naqvi Bans Purchase Of Petrol Motorcycles In Islamabad
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 05, 2024 | 02:00 PM
The Interior Minister directs the CDA to purchase only electric bikes in future to reduce environmental pollution, while eco-friendly electric buses will be operated for the citizens of Islamabad.
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 5th, 2024) Interior Minister on Friday banned the purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad.
The Interior Minister directed provision of international standard emergency services to the residents of Islamabad.
He gave these directives while chairing a high-level meeting of the Capital Development Authority (CDA) in Islamabad on Friday.
Mohsin Naqvi decided to take a number of steps to transform the federal capital into a city of international standard.
Under the decisions taken in the meeting, the Interior Minister directed the CDA to purchase only electric bikes in future to reduce environmental pollution, while eco-friendly electric buses will be operated for the citizens of Islamabad.
It was also decided to transfer emergency services from Municipal Corporation Islamabad to Capital Development Authority and establishment of Capital WASA soon.
It was further decided to speed up process for finalizing the matters related to the establishment of Capital Waste Management Company and construction of Underpass at Serena Chowk and Flyover at F-9 Park Chowk.
The Interior Minister directed the authorities concerned to accelerate work for rapidly completing the pending construction work of Islamabad Expressway project.
It was informed in the meeting that work on Islamabad Model Jail, which has been stalled for the past seventeen years, is going on rapidly, and the first phase will be completed within the stipulated period.
Mohsin Naqvi said business Facilitation Centers are being established in Islamabad where facilities will be provided to investors under one roof.
He said process of allotment of land for construction of Health Tower in H-16 sector of the Federal Capital has been completed.
He also congratulated to the entire team of CDA including its Chairman for the record tax collection.
The Interior Minister directed the CDA authorities to prepare investment plan for the organization and submit it within a week.
