Naqvi Bids Farewell To US Ambassador Donald Blome
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hosted a farewell meeting with outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday.
The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of Pakistan-US relations and strategies for addressing global challenges such as terrorism.
Minister Naqvi praised Ambassador Blome’s contributions to fostering ties between the two nations and extended his best wishes for the diplomat’s future endeavors.
During the meeting, the US Ambassador condemned recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, reaffirming the need for global cooperation to combat the menace. Minister Naqvi echoed this sentiment, stating, "Terrorism is a global issue that requires a unified response.
The international community must collaborate to devise a comprehensive plan for its eradication."
The Interior Minister also emphasized Pakistan’s strict stance on illegal immigration, declaring that no unauthorized foreign nationals would be allowed to reside in the country.
Ambassador Blome expressed gratitude for the support he received from Pakistani institutions during his tenure, acknowledging their cooperation in facilitating diplomatic efforts.
The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha and US Deputy Head of Mission Natalie Baker.
Recent Stories
Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..
74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF
EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024
Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month
EWEC issues Request for Proposals for development of Zarraf Solar Photovoltaic P ..
ACRES 2025 sets participation record, featuring over 110 exhibitors
Assaad Feddah wins Sharjah Award for Arab Theatrical Creativity
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 January 2025
Urgent upskilling needed to cater 78 million new jobs: World Economic Forum
EU could lift some Syria sanctions quickly: France
Five consortiums advance to final stage of Dubai Self-Driving Challenge
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Al-Shifa opens genetic testing lab to prevent childhood eye cancer2 minutes ago
-
KP cabinet to meet on Jan 132 minutes ago
-
Naqvi bids farewell to US Ambassador Donald Blome3 minutes ago
-
Larkana Police arrested 4 wanted criminals with pistals, hashish, mobile phones3 minutes ago
-
Land Reforms Committee finalizes Draft Bill for Gilgit-Baltistan3 minutes ago
-
Hina Pervaiz visits Okara, reviews key safety projects3 minutes ago
-
KP's interest-free loan scheme a game-changer for local entrepreneurs, tourism industry: DG13 minutes ago
-
ANF recovers over 131 kg drugs in six operations53 minutes ago
-
Free medical camp organized for Parachinar victims1 hour ago
-
Chinoy hails PM's PSX visit as turning point for Pakistan's economy, boosts investor confidence1 hour ago
-
AJK govt devises Socio-economic uplift plan1 hour ago
-
Govt committed to safeguarding rights of vulnerable populations: Chairperson NCRC1 hour ago