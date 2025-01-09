Open Menu

Naqvi Bids Farewell To US Ambassador Donald Blome

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 09, 2025 | 02:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi hosted a farewell meeting with outgoing US Ambassador Donald Blome on Thursday.

The two discussed matters of mutual interest, including the strengthening of Pakistan-US relations and strategies for addressing global challenges such as terrorism.

Minister Naqvi praised Ambassador Blome’s contributions to fostering ties between the two nations and extended his best wishes for the diplomat’s future endeavors.

During the meeting, the US Ambassador condemned recent incidents of terrorism in Pakistan, reaffirming the need for global cooperation to combat the menace. Minister Naqvi echoed this sentiment, stating, "Terrorism is a global issue that requires a unified response.

The international community must collaborate to devise a comprehensive plan for its eradication."

The Interior Minister also emphasized Pakistan’s strict stance on illegal immigration, declaring that no unauthorized foreign nationals would be allowed to reside in the country.

Ambassador Blome expressed gratitude for the support he received from Pakistani institutions during his tenure, acknowledging their cooperation in facilitating diplomatic efforts.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary of Interior Khurram Ali Agha and US Deputy Head of Mission Natalie Baker.

