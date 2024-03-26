Open Menu

Naqvi Briefs Chinese Envoy About Rescue Operations After Shangla Attack

Umer Jamshaid Published March 26, 2024 | 08:19 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Mar, 2024) Minister for Interior and Narcotic Control, Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Tuesday reached the Chinese embassy in Islamabad immediately after the suicide attack on the car of Chinese citizens in Shangla and briefed the Chinese Ambassador about the details of blast and ongoing rescue operations.

In a condemnation statement issued by his office, the minister expressed heartfelt grief and sorrow, condolence to the families of the deceased Chinese citizens, the attack on the fraternal relations between Pakistan and China is intolerable.

Naqvi said the whole Pakistani nation was an equal participant in the grief of its Chinese brothers, adding that the government would deal with the elements involved in the attack with iron hands by ensuring a comprehensive investigation of the incident.

He said the great bilateral relations would not be affected due to such attacks, expressed the complete solidarity with the families of the deceased Chinese citizens.

Mohsin Naqvi said the enemy had targeted the citizens of Pakistan's most trusted friend country (China). He reiterated resolve that the enemy would be given a strapping response to the attack.

