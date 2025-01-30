Naqvi Briefs PM About His US Visit, Champions Trophy Preparations
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 30, 2025 | 11:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Minister for Interior and Chairman of Pakistan cricket board Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about his recent US visit and interactions with key US officials, businessmen and investors.
He also apprised the prime minister of the preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan for which PM Shehbaz appreciated him and his team, according to a PM Office press release.
During the briefing on different ongoing development projects in Islamabad, the prime minister appreciated the pace of work.
Interior Minister Naqvi also updated the prime minister on the operation against the human smugglers and the country's overall law and order situation.
Recent Stories
UAE celebrates Chinese New Year, showcasing strong ties with China
Five skiers killed in French Alps avalanches on off-piste routes
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 January 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 January 2025
Sultan Al Qasimi attends centennial celebration of Sharjah Public Libraries
Dubai Media Incorporated launches 'Dar Al Bayan Publishing House'
CBUAE maintains interest rates unchanged at 4.40%
Over 220,000 people relocated to Dubai in first half of 2024, fueling demand for ..
UAE expresses concern over situation in Democratic Republic of Congo
Stocks diverge, dollar steady before Fed rate decision
In Serbia, student protesters call for lasting change
Canada central bank cuts key interest rate to 3.0%
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations8 minutes ago
-
Cash, bike handed over to man48 minutes ago
-
Ali Gohar slams Imran Khan for 'creating chaos' in politics1 hour ago
-
Govt. ready for talks, but doubts PTI's seriousness: Irfan Siddiqui11 hours ago
-
FESCO reshuffles 29 officers including 2 Chief Engineers11 hours ago
-
Governor signs into law Punjab Prohibition of Kite Flying (Amendment) Bill 202511 hours ago
-
Pakistan, Iran provinces strengthen economic, cultural ties with landmark MoUs11 hours ago
-
Reform measures to equip Federal Insurance Ombudsman secretariat with modern technology11 hours ago
-
Pakistan firmly believes in protection of fundamental rights: DPM/FM Dar11 hours ago
-
Amb. Baloch meets Director Asia Benoit Guidee11 hours ago
-
PTI’s immature politics create deadlock in dialogue process: Federal Minister for Petroleum Dr Mus ..11 hours ago
-
Govt focusing on public welfare projects: Tahira Aurangzeb11 hours ago