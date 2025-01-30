Naqvi briefs PM about his US visit, Champions Trophy preparations

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jan, 2025) Minister for Interior and Chairman of Pakistan cricket board Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi on Thursday called on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and briefed him about his recent US visit and interactions with key US officials, businessmen and investors.

He also apprised the prime minister of the preparations for hosting the Champions Trophy in Pakistan for which PM Shehbaz appreciated him and his team, according to a PM Office press release.

During the briefing on different ongoing development projects in Islamabad, the prime minister appreciated the pace of work.

Interior Minister Naqvi also updated the prime minister on the operation against the human smugglers and the country's overall law and order situation.