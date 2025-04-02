Naqvi Briefs Shehbaz On Security, Others Issues In Country
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 02, 2025 | 03:20 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2025) Interior Minister Mohsin Raza Naqvi called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday and briefed him on national security and ongoing developments in the country.
He also extended Eid-ul-Fitr greetings to the prime minister and discussed the security measures.
He also briefed the prime minister on progress of repatriation process of Afghan nationals.
Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed satisfaction with the law and order situation, especially during Eid days. The matters related to the interior ministry also came under discussion, during the meeting.
