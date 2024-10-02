Naqvi Chairs High-level Meeting Regarding Preparations Of SCO Summit
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 03:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi chaired a high-level meeting at the Ministry of Interior regarding the preparations of upcoming Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit.
The meeting was attended by top officials, including the Federal Secretary Interior, Additional Secretaries, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, IG Police Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commandant FC, Sector Commander Pakistan Rangers, and representatives from security agencies.
During the meeting, security arrangements for the SCO Summit were reviewed in detail.
The Interior Minister approved a comprehensive plan to ensure foolproof security during the summit.
He emphasized the significance of hosting the SCO Summit in Pakistan, stating that several heads of state will attend.
He called it an honor for the entire nation. He stated that special arrangements for beautification and cleanliness of Islamabad will be made on the occasion of the SCO Conference.
The Interior Minister stated that in order to ensure foolproof security, additional personnel from Pakistan Army, Rangers, FC, and Punjab Police will be deployed.
He underscored that all relevant departments should play their assigned role with mutual cooperation.
He added that we all have to ensure the peaceful and successful conduct of this summit through through mutual cooperation.
