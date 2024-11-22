Naqvi commends security forces for killing terrorists in Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has praised the security forces for killing four terrorists during intelligence-based operations in different areas of Balochistan.

The Interior Minister reiterated the commitment that establishing peace in Balochistan is our priority.

He praised that the security forces have played the role of a vanguard for peace in Balochistan.

He stated that the nation stands with the security forces.