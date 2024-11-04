Naqvi commends security forces for operation against Terrorists in North Waziristan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in North Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in North Waziristan. He praised the security forces for eliminating six terrorists and thwarting their attempt to infiltrate by taking timely measures.

Interior Minister said that the security forces have once again successfully foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists in North Waziristan. He acknowledged that security forces have always displayed professionalism in maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Mohsin Naqvi stated the nation salutes the security force for their efforts towards eradicating terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is proud of the brave soldiers of the security forces.