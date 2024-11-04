Naqvi Commends Security Forces For Operation Against Terrorists In North Waziristan
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 04, 2024 | 09:55 PM
Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in North Waziristan
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2024) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has commended security forces for their successful operation against Khawarji terrorists in North Waziristan. He praised the security forces for eliminating six terrorists and thwarting their attempt to infiltrate by taking timely measures.
Interior Minister said that the security forces have once again successfully foiled the nefarious designs of terrorists in North Waziristan. He acknowledged that security forces have always displayed professionalism in maintaining peace in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
Mohsin Naqvi stated the nation salutes the security force for their efforts towards eradicating terrorism from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and is proud of the brave soldiers of the security forces.
Recent Stories
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing b ..
‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad
CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons
SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC
No Cinema in city to attract audience
Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident
One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident
Uzbek-Pakistani business forum: fostering trade,economic collaboration
JDW Sugar Mills: Leading the Way in Employee Social Welfar
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Advisor to Prime Minister on Political Affairs Rana Sanaullah welcomes passing bills for judges incr ..4 minutes ago
-
‘Pakistan most deserving country for climate grants ’: Justice Jawad9 minutes ago
-
CDA steps up fumigation efforts to combat dengue7 minutes ago
-
ICT police arrest 13 outlaws, recover drugs, weapons4 minutes ago
-
SLA organizes ‘Shah Latif Children’ festival4 minutes ago
-
Three drug peddlers sentenced to different terms4 minutes ago
-
CM congratulates newly elected office-bearers of PAPGC5 minutes ago
-
No Cinema in city to attract audience5 minutes ago
-
Prosecutor general takes notice of brutal incident4 minutes ago
-
One killed, other injured in Korangi traffic accident4 minutes ago
-
PASTC demands legislation for protection of KP non-smokers health4 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh Kamran Khan Tessori commends JDC's role in serving needy15 minutes ago