Naqvi condemns firing on police van in Panjgur

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing on a police mobile van in Panjgur, resulting in the martyrdom of Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed.

Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to Sub-Inspector Shakil Ahmed for sacrificing his life in the line of duty. He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed condolences with his bereaved family.