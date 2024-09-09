Open Menu

Naqvi Condemns Firing On Police Van In Panjgur

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2024 | 04:30 PM

Naqvi condemns firing on police van in Panjgur

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2024) Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Monday strongly condemned the incident of firing on a police mobile van in Panjgur, resulting in the martyrdom of Sub-Inspector Shakeel Ahmed.

Mohsin Naqvi paid homage to Sub-Inspector Shakil Ahmed for sacrificing his life in the line of duty. He prayed for the eternal peace to the departed soul and expressed condolences with his bereaved family.

