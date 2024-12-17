Open Menu

Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Checkpost In Shangla

Umer Jamshaid Published December 17, 2024 | 11:30 AM

Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Police Checkpost in Shangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack by Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists on a police check post in Shangla. He paid tribute to the 2 police personnel who were martyred in the firing.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of ASI Hassan Khan and Head Constable Nisar Khan and expressed his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the 3 injured police personnels.

Interior Minister said that ASI Hassan Khan and Head Constable Nisar Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have attained the high rank of martyrdom, the martyrs are our pride and we stand with their families.

He has emphasized that the officers and personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have played a leading role in the war against terrorism. He highlighted that the sacrifices of the KP Police in this war cannot be forgotten.

He said that the nation salutes the brave sons of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.

Related Topics

Injured Firing Attack Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Martyrs Shaheed Shangla Post

Recent Stories

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with He ..

Sharjah advances healthcare transformation with Healthy Cities Programme

1 hour ago
 Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Po ..

Magnitude 7.4 earthquake hits Vanuatu's capital Port Vila

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 December 2024

2 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 December 2024

3 hours ago
 Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing in ..

Egypt, Jordan stress importance of establishing independent Palestinian State

9 hours ago
 International migrants vital force in global labou ..

International migrants vital force in global labour market: ILO

11 hours ago
Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Ar ..

Arab Parliament values Egypt-UAE cooperation on Arab issues

11 hours ago
 OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new deve ..

OPEC Fund approves close to $1 billion in new development financing

11 hours ago
 Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China Nationa ..

Saud bin Saqr attends performance by China National Symphony Orchestra in Ras A ..

12 hours ago
 19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

19th 'Karachi International Book Fair' concluded

12 hours ago
 Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with ..

Mirpur-AJK KPC remembers APC Peshawar victims with tribute on their 10th martyrd ..

12 hours ago
 Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza ..

Israel’s new killing spree pushes official Gaza death toll past 45,000: UN

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan