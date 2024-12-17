Naqvi condemns terrorist attack on Police Checkpost in Shangla

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Dec, 2024) Federal Minister for Interior Mohsin Naqvi has condemned the attack by Fitna-ul-Khawarij terrorists on a police check post in Shangla. He paid tribute to the 2 police personnel who were martyred in the firing.

He expressed grief and sorrow over the martyrdom of ASI Hassan Khan and Head Constable Nisar Khan and expressed his heartfelt condolences to their families. He also prayed for the speedy recovery of the 3 injured police personnels.

Interior Minister said that ASI Hassan Khan and Head Constable Nisar Khan of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have attained the high rank of martyrdom, the martyrs are our pride and we stand with their families.

He has emphasized that the officers and personnel of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police have played a leading role in the war against terrorism. He highlighted that the sacrifices of the KP Police in this war cannot be forgotten.

He said that the nation salutes the brave sons of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police.