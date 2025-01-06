Naqvi Condemns Terrorist Attack On Police Near Lakki Marwat
Sumaira FH Published January 06, 2025 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on police officers near Lakki Marwat, in which two brave officers embraced martyrdom.
Paying tribute to the fallen heroes, the minister expressed heartfelt condolences to their families, assuring them of the nation’s unwavering support during this difficult time.
“We salute the sacrifices of the martyred officers who have set an example of courage and dedication,” said Naqvi. He emphasized the historic contributions of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa police in the fight against terrorism, stating that their bravery and sacrifices will always be remembered and honored.
Naqvi reaffirmed the government’s commitment to combating terrorism and ensuring the safety of law enforcement personnel who continue to protect the nation.
