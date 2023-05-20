Naqvi condemns terrorists attack in Zarghun

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the security forces checkpost in the Balochistan area of Zarghun.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred three soldiers.

The caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the martyred.

Naqvi said that he saluted bravery of the martyred soldiers, adding that the brave sons were heroes of the nation. He acknowledged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the deeds of the martyred and grant fortitude to the heirs.