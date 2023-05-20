UrduPoint.com

Naqvi Condemns Terrorists Attack In Zarghun

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 20, 2023 | 06:50 PM

Naqvi condemns terrorists attack in Zarghun

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi has strongly condemned terrorist attack on the security forces checkpost in the Balochistan area of Zarghun.

He paid tribute to the great sacrifice of martyred three soldiers.

The caretaker CM expressed his heartfelt sympathy and condolences with the heirs of the martyred.

Naqvi said that he saluted bravery of the martyred soldiers, adding that the brave sons were heroes of the nation. He acknowledged that the martyred sacrificed their precious lives for the sake of peace of Pakistan.

Mohsin Naqvi prayed that may Allah Almighty elevate the deeds of the martyred and grant fortitude to the heirs.

Related Topics

Pakistan Attack Terrorist Balochistan Chief Minister Punjab May

Recent Stories

Asim Azhar happy as Imran Khan shares his song to ..

Asim Azhar happy as Imran Khan shares his song to show support for female leader ..

13 minutes ago
 Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film ..

Sara Ali Khan shines at Red Sea International film festival after Cannes debut

28 minutes ago
 Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day phys ..

Imran Ismail handed over to police on two-day physical remand

51 minutes ago
 Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswom ..

Alleged audio featuring Imran Khan, US Congresswoman Maxine Waters goes viral

1 hour ago
 ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainabl ..

ADAFSA launches ambitious programme for sustainable beekeeping and honey product ..

2 hours ago
 UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy i ..

UAE strongly condemns storming of Qatari Embassy in Khartoum

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.