Naqvi Congratulates China On National Day
Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, on the occasion of the People's Republic of China's National Day, on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese leadership and people.
In a message, Naqvi expressed his best wishes to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the entire Chinese nation.
Naqvi lauded China's remarkable journey of development, crediting it to the country's dedication, hard work, and determination under the visionary leadership of the CPC.
"China's leadership has successfully navigated its nation towards the pinnacle of progress through sheer effort, resilience, and a strong national spirit," he remarked.
Minister said that China serves as a role model for developing nations around the world, particularly in its efforts to tackle poverty, unemployment, and corruption. "The Chinese people, under their great leadership, have fought a successful battle against poverty, unemployment, and corruption," Naqvi said, highlighting China's exemplary achievements in these areas.
Naqvi emphasized the strength of the Pakistan-China relationship, referring to China as Pakistan's most trustworthy ally. He noted, "Pakistan and China share a friendship that is unparalleled on the global stage, a bond that has withstood the test of time."
He also acknowledged China’s consistent support for Pakistan, particularly in challenging times, saying, "China has always stood by Pakistan in every trial and difficulty.
The minister highlighted the shared stances of both countries on global issues, peace, and mutual respect, further strengthening the foundation of their strategic partnership.
Naqvi underscored the deep and invincible friendship between the two nations, praising their strategic cooperation.
"We view the indomitable friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China with great respect," he concluded.
