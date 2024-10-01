Open Menu

Naqvi Congratulates China On National Day

Umer Jamshaid Published October 01, 2024 | 01:30 PM

Naqvi congratulates China on national day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) Minister for Interior, Mohsin Naqvi, on the occasion of the People's Republic of China's National Day, on Tuesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the Chinese leadership and people.

In a message, Naqvi expressed his best wishes to the leadership of the Communist Party of China (CPC) and the entire Chinese nation.

Naqvi lauded China's remarkable journey of development, crediting it to the country's dedication, hard work, and determination under the visionary leadership of the CPC.

"China's leadership has successfully navigated its nation towards the pinnacle of progress through sheer effort, resilience, and a strong national spirit," he remarked.

Minister said that China serves as a role model for developing nations around the world, particularly in its efforts to tackle poverty, unemployment, and corruption. "The Chinese people, under their great leadership, have fought a successful battle against poverty, unemployment, and corruption," Naqvi said, highlighting China's exemplary achievements in these areas.

Naqvi emphasized the strength of the Pakistan-China relationship, referring to China as Pakistan's most trustworthy ally. He noted, "Pakistan and China share a friendship that is unparalleled on the global stage, a bond that has withstood the test of time."

He also acknowledged China’s consistent support for Pakistan, particularly in challenging times, saying, "China has always stood by Pakistan in every trial and difficulty.

The minister highlighted the shared stances of both countries on global issues, peace, and mutual respect, further strengthening the foundation of their strategic partnership.

Naqvi underscored the deep and invincible friendship between the two nations, praising their strategic cooperation.

"We view the indomitable friendship and strategic partnership between Pakistan and China with great respect," he concluded.

Related Topics

Pakistan Corruption World China Progress Share Best

Recent Stories

vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineere ..

Vivo V40 Series Launched in Pakistan: Co-engineered with ZEISS, Premium and Dura ..

3 minutes ago
 Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 7 ..

Pakistan felicitates Chinese people on China’s 75th founding anniversary

4 minutes ago
 Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Kara ..

Islamic Scholar Dr. Zakir Naik will arrive in Karachi tomorrow

10 minutes ago
 Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Stor ..

Infinix Mobile Vlog Awards 2024: Capture Your Story

12 minutes ago
 No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell ..

No More Cracked Screens: realme Note 60 ArmorShell Protection Endorsed by Olympi ..

15 minutes ago
 Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

Consultative Session on IT Hardware Production

18 minutes ago
Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC n ..

Imran Khan’s lawyer objects to formation of SC new bench in Article 63-A

41 minutes ago
 Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at h ..

Bollywood Star Govinda injured in pistol shot at home

2 hours ago
 HEC approves LIRA research journal

HEC approves LIRA research journal

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 October 2024

4 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 October 2024

5 hours ago
 Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs2.07 per litre

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan