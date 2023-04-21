UrduPoint.com

Naqvi Congratulates Nation On Chand Raat

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 21, 2023 | 10:00 PM

Naqvi congratulates nation on Chand Raat

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday congratulated the nation on sighting of Shawal moon (Chand Raat).

Mohsin Naqvi said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a special gift of Allah Almighty for the Muslims.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty accept our prayers performed in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the name to include a common man in our happiness as taking care of others is the essence of islam.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "We should include the impoverished in our festivities and take care of the needs of poor and deserving people on Chand Raat. We must also remember the families of those who laid down their precious lives for maintaining peace in our dear homeland."

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab Poor Man May Muslim Moonlite (Pakistan) Limited Ramadan

Recent Stories

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serv ..

Hammad withdraws from Punjab Assembly race to serve in federal government

29 minutes ago
 Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with ..

Singer Komal Rizvi announces surprise wedding with Silicon Valley CEO

34 minutes ago
 Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

Shujaat urges Single Election Day for Pakistan

40 minutes ago
 Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for elect ..

Coalition govt initiates talks with PTI for election date: Sources

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan to start tickets review process from to ..

Imran Khan to start tickets review process from tomorrow

2 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

Hamdan bin Zayed performs Eid Al Fitr prayers

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.