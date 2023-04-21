Naqvi congratulates nation on Chand Raat

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi here on Friday congratulated the nation on sighting of Shawal moon (Chand Raat).

Mohsin Naqvi said that Eid-ul-Fitr is a special gift of Allah Almighty for the Muslims.

He prayed that may Allah Almighty accept our prayers performed in the Holy month of Ramadan.

Eid-ul-Fitr is the name to include a common man in our happiness as taking care of others is the essence of islam.

Mohsin Naqvi said, "We should include the impoverished in our festivities and take care of the needs of poor and deserving people on Chand Raat. We must also remember the families of those who laid down their precious lives for maintaining peace in our dear homeland."