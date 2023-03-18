UrduPoint.com

Naqvi, Dar Witness Agreement Signing For Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh Shrine's Extension Project

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 18, 2023 | 08:47 PM

Naqvi, Dar witness agreement signing for Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh shrine's extension project

An agreement signing ceremony for extension of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with the cooperation of Madina Foundation was held here at Chief Minister Office on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2023 ) :An agreement signing ceremony for extension of the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with the cooperation of Madina Foundation was held here at Chief Minister Office on Saturday.

Caretaker Punjab Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Mohammad Ishaq Dar attended the ceremony as chief guests, while Data Darbar Mosque's Khateeb Mufti Muhammad Ramzan Siyalvi offered a special dua after signing of the agreement.

According to the agreement, Madina Foundation will undertake extension of corridors and Ghulam Gardish around the shrine of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) with an estimated cost of Rs 160 million. With the completion of the project, the capacity for the visiting devotess will increase from 3,000 to 5,000 in the corridors and of Ghulam Gardish, while National Engineering Services Pakistan (NESPAK) will provide consultancy services for the project that will also ensure comfort and ease for the visitors.

On this occasion, Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi directed the authorities concerned to complete the project before the Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). He assured that Langar Khana (charity meal cooking and serving area) of the shrine would be made at par with international standard by improving the quality of meal and other facilities.

Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar said, "It is great blessing for me that Allah Almighty has given me an opportunity to witness the signing of agreement for the extension of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA) shrine." The extension project, he added, would also enhance facilities for the visitors. Earlier, Provincial Auqaf Secretary Aslam Tareen gave a detailed briefing about the project to the CM Mohsin Naqvi and Federal Finance Minister Ishaq Dar.

Provincial Auqaf Minister Syed Azfar Ali Nasir, Mian Rasheed from Madina Foundation and other relevant officials were also present.

Related Topics

Pakistan Chief Minister Punjab Ishaq Dar Nasir Mosque Mufti From Agreement (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Million Data Darbar

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

Dubai Municipality celebrates Global Recycling Day

3 minutes ago
 AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreemen ..

AD Ports Group signs a 30-year Concession Agreement to develop and operate Safag ..

3 minutes ago
 Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy prot ..

Greece sacks police chief after train tragedy protests

37 seconds ago
 Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls fo ..

Trump says expecting 'arrest' on Tuesday, calls for protests

40 seconds ago
 Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitatio ..

Punjab govt to establish drug addict rehabilitation centres in major cities

41 seconds ago
 President Dr. Arif Alvi urges students to apply ar ..

President Dr. Arif Alvi urges students to apply artificial intelligence to compe ..

43 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.