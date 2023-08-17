Naqvi directs to ensure free-of-cost medicines to patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the management of Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) to ensure the provision of free-of-cost medicines to the patients.

During a visit to inspect facilities at BBH, he reviewed the treatment of the patients in the new Emergency department.

The CM interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

Taking notice of the patient's complaints about delays in medical check-ups and the X-rays process, Naqvi said that there should be no hold-up in check-ups and directed the hospital's administration to expedite the process of registration at the reception counter.

During his visit, the CM in detail inspected various sections of the hospital and found some doctors were absent from their duties.

He also inspected the sanitation situation of the BBH and directed the�hospital's management to improve the cleanliness arrangement.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied the CM during his visit.