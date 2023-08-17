Open Menu

Naqvi Directs To Ensure Free-of-cost Medicines To Patients

Sumaira FH Published August 17, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Naqvi directs to ensure free-of-cost medicines to patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi on Thursday directed the management of Benazir Bhutto Hospital(BBH) to ensure the provision of free-of-cost medicines to the patients.

During a visit to inspect facilities at BBH, he reviewed the treatment of the patients in the new Emergency department.

The CM interacted with the patients and their attendants and inquired about the medical facilities provided to them.

Taking notice of the patient's complaints about delays in medical check-ups and the X-rays process, Naqvi said that there should be no hold-up in check-ups and directed the hospital's administration to expedite the process of registration at the reception counter.

During his visit, the CM in detail inspected various sections of the hospital and found some doctors were absent from their duties.

He also inspected the sanitation situation of the BBH and directed the�hospital's management to improve the cleanliness arrangement.

Caretaker Information Minister Amir Mir also accompanied the CM during his visit.

Related Topics

Benazir Bhutto Information Minister Chief Minister Punjab Visit From

Recent Stories

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into v ..

Punjab govt orders high-level investigation into vandalism on churches

18 minutes ago
 Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Se ..

Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

35 minutes ago
 Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath ..

Caretaker PM Kakar's cabinet expected to take oath today

44 minutes ago
 Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to ..

Azerbaijan airlines will launch regular flights to Pakistan

53 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 17 August 2023

3 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 17 August 2023

4 hours ago
AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop rec ..

AJK PM urges OIC to take unified stand to stop recurrence of desecration of Holy ..

13 hours ago
 Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

Syrus Sajjad Qazi appointed as Foreign Secretary

13 hours ago
 Russian ruble steady after rate hike

Russian ruble steady after rate hike

13 hours ago
 Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with ..

Emotional Kerr says Australia inspired nation with World Cup run

13 hours ago
 GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with I ..

GSA discusses opportunities for partnership with IIHF and ISU

13 hours ago
 Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

Gvardiol makes first Man City start in Super Cup

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan