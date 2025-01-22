Naqvi Discusses Strengthening Pak-US Ties In Washington Meeting
Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi and Congressman Jack Bergman to discuss Pakistan-US relations and the regional situation, including Afghanistan. The meeting, held in Washington, saw agreement on fostering stronger bilateral ties between the two nations.
During the discussions, Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of the United States as a key economic and defense partner for Pakistan. He highlighted the value of US assistance in improving Pakistan’s social sectors and expressed a desire for expanded collaboration across various fields.
Naqvi extended an invitation to both Congressman Suozzi, a Democrat, and Congressman Bergman, a Republican, to visit Pakistan.
“Your visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening our bilateral relationship,” he said.
Congressman Suozzi, a member of the Pakistan Caucus, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and announced his intention to visit soon.
The meeting also concluded with a decision to hold the Pakistan Caucus Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 30. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was present at the meeting, further underscoring the significance of the discussions.
The visit marks a step forward in deepening the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States.
