Open Menu

Naqvi Discusses Strengthening Pak-US Ties In Washington Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published January 22, 2025 | 02:50 PM

Naqvi discusses strengthening Pak-US ties in Washington meeting

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2025) Federal Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi met with US Congressman Thomas Richard Suozzi and Congressman Jack Bergman to discuss Pakistan-US relations and the regional situation, including Afghanistan. The meeting, held in Washington, saw agreement on fostering stronger bilateral ties between the two nations.

During the discussions, Minister Naqvi emphasized the importance of the United States as a key economic and defense partner for Pakistan. He highlighted the value of US assistance in improving Pakistan’s social sectors and expressed a desire for expanded collaboration across various fields.

Naqvi extended an invitation to both Congressman Suozzi, a Democrat, and Congressman Bergman, a Republican, to visit Pakistan.

“Your visit will play a crucial role in further strengthening our bilateral relationship,” he said.

Congressman Suozzi, a member of the Pakistan Caucus, reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening ties with Pakistan and announced his intention to visit soon.

The meeting also concluded with a decision to hold the Pakistan Caucus Conference in Washington, D.C., on April 30. Pakistan’s Ambassador to the US, Rizwan Saeed Sheikh, was present at the meeting, further underscoring the significance of the discussions.

The visit marks a step forward in deepening the longstanding partnership between Pakistan and the United States.

Recent Stories

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

RAK to host Stevie Awards ceremony on February 22

40 minutes ago
 Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional ..

Rashid Al Dhaheri wins second in Formula Regional Middle East

55 minutes ago
 Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive ..

Minister of Economy spotlights UAE’s competitive advantages at Davos 2025

2 hours ago
 UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President ..

UAE leaders offer condolences to Turkish President over victims of hotel fire

2 hours ago
 SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appoint ..

SC benches’ jurisdiction: AGP objects to appointment of amicus curies

2 hours ago
 16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension ..

16.8 thousand GCC nationals registered in pension systems: GCC Statistical Centr ..

2 hours ago
Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward ..

Davos 2025: Collaboration only viable path forward to secure future progress

2 hours ago
 Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirat ..

Inaugural ‘Ruwad Pop-Up’ to showcase 25 Emirati projects

3 hours ago
 China maintains global leadership in industry for ..

China maintains global leadership in industry for 15th consecutive year

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 22 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 22 January 2025

6 hours ago
 Qatar announces successful facilitation of detaine ..

Qatar announces successful facilitation of detainee swap between US, Afghanista ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan